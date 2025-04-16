Live
Demand for immediate release of pending MGNREGA wages
Nandyal: Hundreds of MGNREGA workers, under the banner of Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Workers Union, protested at Nandyal district Collector’s office on Monday, demanding immediate release of over 12 weeks of pending wages.
Union leaders V Shiva Nagarani, M Nageshwar Rao, and M Narasimha Naik criticised both Central and State governments for allegedly diluting the MGNREGA Act through budget cuts and subsequent wage delays, causing severe financial hardship for rural workers. They demanded immediate wage release, weekly payments, and the provision of legally mandated basic amenities at work sites.
The union also condemned political interference in the selection of worksite mates and the denial of work to laborers, alongside the lack of compensation for on-duty injuries.
Their key demands included immediate release of pending wages, weekly payments, provision of basic facilities, an increase in daily wages to Rs 600, an increase in guaranteed workdays to 200, and the elimination of political interference.
The Union warned that if the demands are not met, intensified protests will follow across the State.