Demand rising for increasing of online Srivari Kalyanam tickets

And also TTD is allowing the devotees for darshan within 90 days who booked Kalyanotsavam

Tirumala: Though the performance of Srivari Kalyanotsavam could be watched online, devotees' response was very high. Around 10,000 devotees have booked Srivari online Kalyanotsavam tickets during the last one and half month. Only on August 15 th, in a single day around 1002 devotees booked their Kalyanotsavam tickets.

In the meanwhile, TTD has extended the facility to devotees who booked Srivari Kalyanotsavam online tickets they could have Srivari Darshan in Tirumala hill shrine within the 90 days from the Seva Day. And also sending Prasadams to Devotees door step by postal service.

Similarly, rising demand from devotees for Srivari darshan special entry tickets. Already TTD kept 13,000 special entry tickets online for the month of September. Till the date, 90 % special entry tickets were booked by the devotees. In the circumstance, a demand is rising from devotees for the increase of special darshan online tickets quota.