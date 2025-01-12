Demand to set up separate ITDA for Srikakulam dist

Srikakulam: The All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangh (AIKMS) and the CPI (ML-ND) demanded the establishment of a separate Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) for Srikakulam district.

On Saturday, they organised a rally and staged an agitation at the Meliaputti mandal centre, which received support from the Aadivasi Samkshema Parishath (ASP).

Following the reorganisation of districts during the previous YSRCP regime, the existing ITDA in Sitampeta was merged into the Parvathipuram (Manyam) district.

In this context, the ASP, along with several tribal unions and left-oriented organisations, called for a new ITDA for the residuary Srikakulam district to be established at the Meliaputti mandal centre.

During the agitation, CPI (ML-ND) leader V Madhava Rao stated that the residuary Srikakulam district consists of eight Assembly segments and that tribes reside in 16 mandals. Of these, five mandals are in a tribal sub-plan area, yet not a single village from the district is included in the Fifth Schedule.

ASP state vice president Vaba Yogi extended full support for the agitation and criticised the government for delaying the establishment of a separate ITDA for Srikakulam district.

He also pointed out issues with officials issuing tribe certificates to non-tribals, resulting in 4% of tribal jobs being taken by non-tribals.

Prominent leaders from various left-oriented organisations, including G Yendayya, S Venkatesh, M Bhima Rao, and J Veera Swamy, participated in the protests.