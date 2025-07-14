Demand to undertake MEO transfers

Vizianagaram: Mandal Education Officers-1 (MEO-1s) across the State have been awaiting transfers for over eight years, and the issue has now been formally taken to the attention of the State government.

MEO-1 Association State president Samala Simhachalam has sent a letter to Education Minister Nara Lokesh urging immediate action on transfers for MEO-1s working across the State. Simhachalam highlighted that no transfers have taken place for MEO-1s since 2017, resulting in prolonged tenure in the same locations. He said, as per norms, officers, who have served in one place for more than five years, are eligible and due for transfer.

“After the formation of the new government, transfers have been implemented across most departments. However, MEO-1s have been left out of this process,” Simhachalam said. He noted that the association had already represented the issue to Minister Lokesh, who responded positively.

In addition to the transfers, Simhachalam raised concerns about the lack of self-drawing powers for MEO-1s, which continues to hamper their administrative efficiency. He appealed to the government to address this long-pending demand alongside the transfer issue.