Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that development and welfare are the two fundamental pillars of the NDA coalition government. Joined by Minister Lokesh, Naidu emphasised the government's commitment to creating wealth and enhancing income, which will then be channelled into various development and welfare programmes.

One of the notable initiatives discussed was the rollout of the 'Thalliki Vandanam' scheme, benefiting 67 lakh students. With an expenditure of Rs. 10,091 crore allocated for this scheme, Naidu indicated that Rs. 1,346 crore would be directed towards the development of schools.

Naidu explained that while similar support was previously extended to a single individual under the 'Amma Vodi' scheme, the 'Thalliki Vandanam' initiative will now be available for as many children as there are. He said funds will be deposited directly into the accounts of fathers or guardians, and in cases where no mother is present, payments will be made to orphans as designated by the District Collector.

The Chief Minister assured that the lists of beneficiaries under the programme will be accessible at village and ward secretariats. He urged anyone facing difficulties to submit complaints until 26th June, with final beneficiary lists set to be announced on 30th June.