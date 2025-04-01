Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 18 hours for Sarvadarshans

Tirumala is witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees as the holiday season continues, leading to significant wait times for darshan. Reports indicate that those without tokens are facing a staggering wait time of up to 18 hours to have a complete darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

As devotees wait in line, 31 compartments of the Vaikuntam Queue Complex are serving countless pilgrims eager for a glimpse of the deity. On Monday alone, 73,007 devotees were able to have darshan, with an impressive 25,733 individuals choosing to offer their heads in devotion. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reported a substantial hundi income of Rs. 3.04 crore during this busy period.

For those with special entry darshan tickets, the experience is notably quicker, with darshan being granted within approximately 6 hours.

In response to the increasing number of visitors, TTD officials have announced several key changes aimed at improving the darshan experience. Previously, obtaining break darshan tickets could be facilitated through various recommendations. However, the Board is now working to streamline access and reduce the use of recommendations significantly.