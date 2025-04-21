Devotees with darshan tokens, tickets should arrive only at the designated time

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary urged devotees possessing darshan tokens or tickets to arrive at the queue lines strictly on the time slot allotted to them.

On Sunday night, he inspected the Sarva Darshan queue lines in view of the increased pilgrim rush at Tirumala.

He reviewed the arrangements made for devotees at the TBC and ATC queue complexes and also inspected the food vehicles deployed for the distribution of Annaprasadam in the queue lines and the instructed officials to ensure that the meals are served smoothly without causing inconvenience to the devotees.

The Additional EO personally gathered feedback from pilgrims regarding the facilities being provided by TTD in the queue lines.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he noted that due to summer and weekend holidays, the pilgrim crowd has significantly increased at Tirumala.

He stated that the newly introduced food vehicles are successfully distributing Annaprasadams continuously to the devotees.

He further said that darshan is being arranged in a well- co-ordinated manner for devotees holding Sarva Darshan, Special Entry Darshan tickets and Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens.

Deputy EO Rajendra, Vigilance & Security Officer Surendra, Catering Special Officer Shastry, and other officials participated in this inspection.