Live
- National seminar on electoral reforms concludes at ANU
- Swachh Andhra campaign held at Agricultural College
- Resurrection of Jesus celebrated on Easter
- Police conducts counselling for rowdy sheeters
- I&PR minister celebrates Chandrababu’s birthday
- BCCI Central Contracts 2024–25: Rohit, Virat, Bumrah, Jadeja in A+; Iyer, Kishan Return
- TDP celebrates Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday across Prakasam district
- A journey of struggles, transformation, success
- Maharashtra Water Resources Dept officials visit Polavaram Project
- TG EAPCET 2025 Results to Be Sent via SMS, Says JNTU Hyderabad
Devotees with darshan tokens, tickets should arrive only at the designated time
TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary urged devotees possessing darshan tokens or tickets to arrive at the queue lines strictly on the time slot allotted to them.
Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary urged devotees possessing darshan tokens or tickets to arrive at the queue lines strictly on the time slot allotted to them.
On Sunday night, he inspected the Sarva Darshan queue lines in view of the increased pilgrim rush at Tirumala.
He reviewed the arrangements made for devotees at the TBC and ATC queue complexes and also inspected the food vehicles deployed for the distribution of Annaprasadam in the queue lines and the instructed officials to ensure that the meals are served smoothly without causing inconvenience to the devotees.
The Additional EO personally gathered feedback from pilgrims regarding the facilities being provided by TTD in the queue lines.
Speaking to the media on the occasion, he noted that due to summer and weekend holidays, the pilgrim crowd has significantly increased at Tirumala.
He stated that the newly introduced food vehicles are successfully distributing Annaprasadams continuously to the devotees.
He further said that darshan is being arranged in a well- co-ordinated manner for devotees holding Sarva Darshan, Special Entry Darshan tickets and Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens.
Deputy EO Rajendra, Vigilance & Security Officer Surendra, Catering Special Officer Shastry, and other officials participated in this inspection.