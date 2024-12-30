Live
- Revanth Reddy Proposes Installation of Manmohan Singh's Statue in Financial District
- Rahul Gandhi’s Trip Sparks Controversy: BJP MLA Faces CPI Criticism
- Farmers troubled by lack of subsidised machines
- Protecting heart health after menopause
- Simaran Kaur reveals her biggest learning from 2024
- Ram Charan to Grace the Unstoppable with NBK Season 4
- Another Chapter Is About To Unfold
- Delhi ACS Refutes Kejriwal’s Claims Of Probe Against CM Atishi Over Women’s Free Bus Ride Scheme
- Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh
- Telugu movies trending globally on Netflix
Just In
DGP offers prayers at Tirumala
Highlights
Director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao along with family offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday morning during break darshan.
Tirumala : Director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao along with family offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday morning during break darshan. On his arrival in front of Sri Vari temple, the priests and officials welcomed the DGP.
After the Lord’s darshan, addl EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented Srivari prasadam, theerthapra-sadams, and a laminated photo of the Lord. The temple’s Veda pundits blessed him with Vedic hymns at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
District SP L Subbarayudu, CVSO Sreedhar, temple Dy EO Lokanadham and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS