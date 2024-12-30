  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

DGP offers prayers at Tirumala

DGP offers prayers at Tirumala
x

TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presents teerthaprasadams to DGP Ch Dwaraka Prasada Rao and his family members at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Sunday

Highlights

Director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao along with family offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday morning during break darshan.

Tirumala : Director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao along with family offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday morning during break darshan. On his arrival in front of Sri Vari temple, the priests and officials welcomed the DGP.

After the Lord’s darshan, addl EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented Srivari prasadam, theerthapra-sadams, and a laminated photo of the Lord. The temple’s Veda pundits blessed him with Vedic hymns at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

District SP L Subbarayudu, CVSO Sreedhar, temple Dy EO Lokanadham and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick