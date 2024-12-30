DGP offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala : Director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao along with family offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday morning during break darshan. On his arrival in front of Sri Vari temple, the priests and officials welcomed the DGP.

After the Lord’s darshan, addl EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented Srivari prasadam, theerthapra-sadams, and a laminated photo of the Lord. The temple’s Veda pundits blessed him with Vedic hymns at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

District SP L Subbarayudu, CVSO Sreedhar, temple Dy EO Lokanadham and others were present.