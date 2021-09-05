DGP targetting opposition to shield Jagan's failures: Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Saturday expressed concern that the Director General of Police (DGP) of AP had mortgaged the entire police force in the State to the ruling YSRCP leaders by surrendering to the whims and fancies of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Lokesh said that the DGP should first create awareness among the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues that the Disha Act was not yet an effective law. It was because of lack of such understanding that the Home Minister and Advisors were daydreaming about giving death sentences to the culprits in atrocities cases.

The government was boasting a lot about the Disha Act while it remained a non-existent law for lack of the necessary approvals and amendments.

In a statement here, Lokesh asked whether it was necessary for a senior IPS officer to stoop to such lowest levels for the sake of retaining the DGP post.

It would remain a permanent scar in the career of Sawang for yielding the powers and prestige of the DGP post to the tainted and unscrupulous Tadepalli palace.

Instead of giving proper clarifications, the DGP was making vague statements targetting the opposition leaders.

Lokesh deplored that no action was taken yet against YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and his followers who attacked Venkatachalam MPDO Sarala in Nellore district.

The YSRCP goons created havoc by targetting the woman MPDO at her residence itself.

The DGP was not able to give any explanation on such cases and, on the other hand, he was raising a hue and cry against the opposition parties.