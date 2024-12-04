  • Menu
Dharmavaram: Funds sanctioned for repairs of boys hostel buildings

Dharmavaram: Health Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav has revealed that the government has released Rs1.18 crore for the renovation and repairs of social...

Dharmavaram: Health Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav has revealed that the government has released Rs1.18 crore for the renovation and repairs of social welfare department hostels in his constituency. In a press statement on Tuesday, Sathya Kumar said the boys hostel in Tadimarri and Dharmavaram and other hostels in the constituency were among the hostels identified.

Some of them are in a dilapidated state. The Minister said that he had taken the hostel buildings condition to the attention of Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, who immediately agreed to give the required funds for the building repairs. He assured that he would take more steps for boosting education infrastructure in the villages of his constituency.

