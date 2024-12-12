Direct flight between Delhi- Rajahmundry from today

Rajahmundry : Air connectivity from Rajahmundry to major cities across India is expanding, with a new direct flight service to Delhi commencing on Thursday. The service, operated by IndiGo Airlines, will significantly reduce travel time and cost for passengers between the two cities.

The inaugural flight from Delhi to Rajahmundry will be formally launched by Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu, MP Daggubati Purandeswari, and Kakinada MP Thangella Uday Srinivas. The dignitaries will travel to Rajahmundry on the same flight and will flag off the return service from Rajahmundry to Delhi in a ceremonial event.

Until now, passengers from Rajahmundry had to travel via Hyderabad, which involved a layover of two hours, followed by a two-and-a-half-hour flight to Delhi, totalling over four and a half hours. With the direct service now available, passengers can reach the national capital in just two hours. Additionally, ticket prices are expected to be nearly halved, making the service more economical. MP Daggubati Purandeswari emphasized that this development will greatly benefit travellers.

IndiGo’s flight, designated as ‘6E 364’ will operate daily. The flight from New Delhi departs at 7:30 am, arriving in Rajahmundry at 9:45 am. The return flight from Rajahmundry will take off at 10:30 am and reach New Delhi at 1:00 pm.

This launch follows the recent commencement of Rajahmundry-Mumbai direct flight services on December 1.

District Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu reviewed preparations for the launch at Rajahmundry Airport on Wednesday. Airport Director S Gnaneswara Rao confirmed the schedule for the inaugural flights. This new flight is expected to boost convenience for passengers and foster economic growth in the region.

Local ministers, MLAs, and other dignitaries are also expected to participate in the inaugural ceremony.