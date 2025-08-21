Disabled persons protest in Gonegandla over stoppage of pensions

Gonegandla: Differently-abled persons staged a protest on Wednesday in front of the MPDO office at Gonegandla, Kurnool district, demanding restoration of their disability pensions.

The protestors expressed deep anguish, stating that despite fulfilling all eligibility norms, their pensions had been abruptly discontinued, leaving them without any means of livelihood.

Many of the protestors, disabled since birth, raised slogans seeking justice and immediate resumption of the pension scheme.

They said that survival itself had become a challenge after the withdrawal of pensions, which they described as their sole source of sustenance.

“Good governance should protect the weak, not deprive them,” they asserted, questioning the government’s stance on social welfare.

The agitating disabled persons alleged that the TDP-led coalition government had failed to address their grievances and instead inflicted hardship on the most vulnerable sections of society. With tears in their eyes, they stated that the stoppage of pensions amounted to injustice and insensitivity on the part of the administration.

The protest at Gonegandla highlighted the plight of hundreds of disabled individuals who have been rendered helpless without pensions.

Local residents extended support to the demonstrators and appealed to the government to reconsider its decision at the earliest, ensuring justice and relief to those dependent on the welfare scheme.