District officials urged to support tribal development

Andhra Pradesh State ST Commission member P Venkatappa on Friday directed district officials to take proactive measures to ensure the welfare and protection of tribal communities in Kurnool district.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the State Guest House in Kurnool, he emphasized that officials must ensure all government schemes and facilities reach tribal people effectively, as directed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Venkatappa said he was appointed to monitor the implementation of welfare measures for tribal communities and urged officials to work collectively for their development.

During the meeting, officials reviewed issues related to the protection of tribal rights, alleged issuance of fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates, and development initiatives in tribal areas.

Venkatappa directed concerned departments to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into reports that some individuals had obtained fraudulent ST certificates.

He instructed members of the District Monitoring Committee and other departments to coordinate and take necessary action wherever irregularities are found. He also suggested that tribal vendors should be provided opportunities to conduct business in the Kurnool Rythu Bazaar.

Highlighting the importance of safeguarding tribal rights in forest regions, Venkatappa stated that the government has a responsibility to protect communities living in reserved forest areas. He advised officials to examine the issues faced by tribal residents and take appropriate steps to address them.