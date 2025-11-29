DLSA creates legal awareness for inmates at Vizag Central Prison

Visakhapatnam: Representatives of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) visited Visakhapatnam Central Prison here on Friday and educated prisoners on various laws.

Following the instructions of Visakhapatnam Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the DLSA Chinnamsetty Raju, DLSA secretary R Sanyasinaidu examined the amenities provided for the prisoners.

During the visit, the team conducted an awareness programme for inmates and reviewed the provision of legal services, functioning of the Prison Legal Aid Clinic (PLAC), and overall facilities available at the jail, including food, sanitation, hygiene, and medical services.

The DLSA secretary interacted with the prisoners and briefed them about their rights, procedures for obtaining free legal aid, options for dispute settlement through Lok Adalat and the process for filing bail and emergency relief petitions.

Prisoners eligible for various DLSA services were advised to contact Para Legal Volunteers (PLV). They were also asked to report any difficulties faced or violations of rights experienced in the jail without any delay or hesitation.

The officials inspected the Prison Legal Services Clinic, reviewed the registered cases and petitions filed by inmates and examined essential facilities such as food, drinking water, medical care, and sanitation. Recommendations for improvements were conveyed to the jail authorities.