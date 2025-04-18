  • Menu
DLSA secretary visits shelter for homeless

A sper the directions of the State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, the Secretary of the Joint West Godavari District Legal Services Authority, Senior Civil Judge K Ratna Prasad visited the urban shelter for the homeless at Pathebada here on Thursday.

He enquired about the facilities provided to the elderly in the shelter, the quality of food, and the medical facilities available. He also informed them that the District Legal Services Authority provides free legal aid to those who have legal problems, and that efforts will be made to resolve the problems through the concerned officers who have submitted applications in obtaining government schemes.

If necessary, they will worko resolve the problems through paralegal volunteers.

sidekick