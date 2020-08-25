Doctors told to provide better services to Covid patients at Srikakulam

Srikakulam: District Collector J Nivas asked doctors to render better services to Covid patients.



He assured that facilities will be improved at Covid hospitals and care centres.

The Collector held a meeting with doctors at government RIMS hospital-cum-medical college in Srikakulam on Monday.

On the occasion, the Collector asked the doctors to provide quality treatment with commitment and expressed confidence that it would improve recovery rate of patients.

During the meeting, doctors listed out required facilities and pointed out staff scarcity in different wings to attend all types of regular and Covid duties.

Responding to their concern, the Collector assured to provide all facilities including recruitment of new staff in all wings.

Every day on average 20 patients are being admitted with Covid positive symptoms at RIMS but most of the patients were those in advanced stage of the virus, the doctors explained to the Collector.

District medical and health wing officers M Chenchayya, B Jagannadha Rao, RIMS medical officers A Krishna Veni, A Krishna Murthy and R Aravind are among those who attended the meeting.