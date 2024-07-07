Documentary films, technology to be used as tools to curb drug menace

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Commission (APSCRC) chairman Kesali Apparao and member Gondu Sitaram said extensive measures will be taken to make Visakhapatnam a drug-free district.

The massive exercise, they said, would be carried out in coordination with concerned departments by drawing up an action plan. “Through documentary films and using technology, an intense campaign will be carried out, involving children and youth,” they informed.

At a review meeting held in the city on Saturday in the presence of CWC chairperson MRL Radha, district women and child welfare department project director G Jayadevi, District Education Officer L. Chandra Kala, ACP CH Vivekananda, district prohibition and excise officer V. Sudheer, among others, the APSCRC officials mentioned that discussions would be held with key department officials working with children, including police, education, excise, social welfare, Panchayat Raj, municipal, information, public relations, women and child welfare, medical, health department, railway, to derive effective strategies.



Apart from installing CCTV cameras in medical shops and liquor stores, suggestions were also made to incorporate advanced technology to curb drug menace in Visakhapatnam.

With the state government giving top priority to eradicate drugs, the officials at the meeting underlined the need to make concrete plans for the control measures.

In addition to organising awareness drives, the officials laid stress on seeking appointment with the psychologists for counselling sessions in educational institutions, rehabilitation centres and hostels. Also, the focus was on setting up counselling and de-addiction centres.