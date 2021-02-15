X
Don't know who contested in Yalamarru GP poll: Kodali Nani

Civil supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said his ancestors lived in Yalamarru village of Pamarru mandal

VIJAYAWADA: Civil supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said his ancestors lived in Yalamarru village of Pamarru mandal and he had nothing to do with the panchayat elections held in the village on Saturday and the results announced the same day.

Kodali Nani responded to the reports in a section of media that his native place is Yalamarru in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district. Kodali spoke to the media in Gudivada on Sunday. He made it clear that he was born and brought up in Gudivada and his father and grandfather were also born in Gudivada and lived there. He said he did not know who contested the panchayat polls in Yalamarru village and made it clear that he did not go for the campaign.

He said the village is under the limits of Pamarru Assembly constituency and it is not in the limits of Gudivada assembly constituency. He alleged some section of media highlighted that he hailed from Yalamarru and the candidates supported by YSRCP defeated in the panchayat polls in the elections.

