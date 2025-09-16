‘Double-engine sarkar’ driving to ‘double-digit growth’: CM

Amaravati: With the National Democratic Alliance government in power both at the Centre and in the state, TDP supremo and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has observed that the "double engine Sarkar” is leading to “double-digit growth” in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the 4th Collectors' Conference at the Secretariat here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the state achieved a growth rate of 12 per cent in FY25, underscoring that Andhra Pradesh aims to maintain a 15 per cent growth rate till 2047. In fiscal 2023-24, he said, the state logged a GSDP of Rs 14.2 lakh crore and Rs 15.9 lakh crore GSDP in 2024-25 at a growth rate of 12 per cent. The per capita income was Rs 2.98 lakh, he added. Outlining 2025-26 targets, he said the state aims to achieve a GSDP of Rs 18.6 lakh crore at a growth rate of 17 per cent and a per capita income of Rs 3.47 lakh, among others. Naidu said his government is monitoring GSDP goals up to the mandal level.

Touching on national priorities, Naidu said an ecosystem should be created to elevate India to the top position globally. The Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for moving the Indian economy from the 11th position to the fourth. “We have to create an ecosystem to make India number one. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came, the 11th largest economy (India) has become the fourth largest,” said Naidu.

The CM also noted that India's relationship with the US has evolved from one of unequal power dynamics to a more equal footing, through a give-and-take approach. According to Naidu, there were no reforms before 1991, and India used to be mocked globally as a country registering “Hindu” growth rate.

On the recent reshuffle of district collectors, Naidu said he effected it after an in-depth study and that complacency will not be tolerated. He called upon all the collectors to prove themselves with their performance. He instructed them to understand technology and use it.

The Chief Minister called upon district collectors to adopt a more "humanitarian approach" and prioritise field visits to better understand the needs of the public. He stressed that officials should not be confined to their offices but occasionally seek to know the ground realities.

"Collectors play a key role in bringing government policies and welfare schemes to the people," Naidu said. "You should prove your efficiency through better performance and set a new trend in administration,” he observed.

Naidu highlighted the importance of women's empowerment in driving the state's economic growth. He cited the recent "Stree Sakthi" initiative, which offers free travel for women in RTC buses, as a major success.

"The free travel facility is going to change the energy levels and economic activity of women," the Chief Minister remarked. "We have been lagging behind in utilizing the power of women. If women's empowerment is fully achieved, it will lead to an increase in our growth rate."

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is balancing both development and welfare by focusing on revenue generation.

He mentioned the new "P-4" programme, designed to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

Naidu directed the collectors to focus on key areas such as human resource development, Swachh Bharat, and the circular economy. He emphasised the goal of creating a "healthy, wealthy, and happy state with ease of living."

Addressing past administrative issues, the Chief Minister said the government is taking steps to rectify the revenue system, including methods to prevent tampering with land registrations.

Naidu concluded by urging collectors to consider the state's "Swarna Andhra Vision 2047" document as their "Bhagavad Gita, Bible, and Quran," and to work with full commitment for the state's development.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav, and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand also attended the conference.