Dream of farmers has come true: Vemireddy

Nellor: Stepshave been taken for industrial development in IFFCO Kisan SEZ under Kovur constituency. MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy along with Rajya Sabha members Beeda Mastan Rao and MLC Beeda Ravichandra unveiled the stone plaque related to the construction of Gayatri Renewable Energy Ethanol Power Plant at the Kisan SEZ at Regadichilaka village in Kodavaluru mandal.

MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that with the foundation stone laying of the Gayatri Renewable Energy Ethanol Power Plant, the dream of the farmers who gave their lands three decades ago for the establishment of IFFCO Kisan SEZ has finally come true.

He said that he had visited the IFFCO office in Delhi and appealed to IFFCO Chairman Dilip Singhania about the establishment of industries in Regadichelika Kisan SEZ.

He congratulated the management of Gayatri Renewable Energy for coming forward to set up an ethanol plant in the Kisan SEZ with an investment of Rs 260 crore.

He said that the ethanol plant will provide employment opportunities to 500 to 700 people and that many industrialists are showing interest in setting up industries in the IFFCO Kisan SEZ.