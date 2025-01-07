Drone tech enhances public safety, says SP

Eluru: A mini drone summit was inaugurated here by Eluru district superintendent of police K Pratap Shiva Kishore.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that drone technology can significantly enhance public safety and security. He said that drone cameras can be utilised to detect traffic violations and issue challans automatically, to monitor and reduce traffic congestion effectively, to secure and monitor VIP routes safely, to ensure crowd safety by monitoring large gatherings, to track suspicious activities and suspects, aiding in crime detection and prevention, besides various other purposes.

Joint collector Dhatri Reddy expressed her delight over this initiative, noting that the state government had previously organized a drone summit, and this Mini Drone Summit in Eluru, led by the district SP, was a continuation of those efforts. She highlighted the growing importance of drone technology. The joint collector also appreciated the efforts of the Eluru district administration in organising such a summit, emphasizing the importance of adopting drone technology to solve modern challenges efficiently. Eluru DSP D Shravan Kumar, Jangareddygudem DSP U Ravichandra, Polavaram DSP M Venkateswara Rao, Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and other staff participated.