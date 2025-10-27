Drunken driving reason for Kurnool bus mishap: Forensic report

Kurnool: A forensic report has confirmed that the fatal road accident which occurred near Chinnatekur village under Ulindakonda Police Station limits on October 24 was caused due to drunken driving. The mishap claimed the life of Shiva Shankar, a resident of Kurnool, who died on the spot after losing control of his vehicle.

In a press release the Superintendent of Police office, on Sunday has stated that the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), Kurnool, submitted its detailed analysis report on the case.

The viscera (internal organ) samples of the deceased were scientifically examined to determine the presence of alcohol or other substances.

The RFSL report revealed that traces of alcohol were present in the viscera sample of the deceased. Based on this finding, the police concluded that Shiva Shankar had consumed alcohol before driving, which led to the accident. The report has been added to the case file as crucial evidence confirming that the victim was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the mishap.

The Kurnool Police reiterated that drunken driving continues to be one of the major causes of fatal road accidents.

Officials appealed to the public to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and to follow road safety measures strictly.

They also stated that special drives and awareness campaigns will continue to be conducted across the district to curb such incidents and ensure public safety.