DTC warns against overcharging passengers

Ongole: The Prakasam district Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela held a meeting with own-ers of contract carriage buses, lorries, educational institution buses, maxi cabs, trailers, commercial vehicles, and other transport operators at her office here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the DTC issued strict warnings against overcharging passengers during the upcoming Sankranti festival season.

She said that drivers and cleaners must treat pas-sengers respectfully and prohibit driving under the influence of alcohol. She instructed the vehicle operators to maintain proper records and warned that violations would result in ve-hicle seizure and driver prosecution.

Suseela explained to the vehicle owners the transition of transport services in the Prakasam district to the Vahan portal. She urged them to complete their e-KYC, mandal mapping, and mobile updates on https://vahan.nic.in before January 25 rather than waiting until the quar-terly tax deadline of January 31.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors A Kiran Prabhakar, K Ramachandra Rao, and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector K Jaya Prakash were also present.