Durga adorned in Sri Annapurna Devi Avataram

Vijayawada: On the third day of the Dasara Sarannavaratri celebrations at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga is being adorned as Sri Annapurna Devi Avataram on Ashvayuja Shuddha Tadiya, September 24 (Wednesday).

As per tradition, each day of the Sharannavaratri festival witnesses the Goddess in a unique form of Alankaram, symbolising different aspects of divinity. On this day, the Mother Goddess appears as Annapurna Devi, the divine embodiment of food and nourishment. Scriptures describe her as the one who feeds the world, reminding humanity that Annam Parabrahma Swaroopam—food itself is the manifestation of the supreme power.

According to puranic lore, Sri Annapurna Devi holds a golden vessel of nectar in one hand and a diamond-encrusted ladle in the other, offering food even to Lord Shiva himself.

This divine form signifies that no wealth or power is greater than the ability to feed the hungry. The darshan of the Goddess as Annapurna Devi is believed to bestow blessings of abundance, fulfilment, and generosity upon devotees.

Vedic scholars have explained that the Annapurna Avataram emphasises the sacred act of Annadanam, which is the donation of food and is considered the highest form of charity.

Devotees believe that by witnessing Goddess Kanaka Durga in this form, they gain the merit equivalent to feeding countless living beings.

The Alankaram also conveys the eternal truth that alleviating hunger is the greatest service to humanity.