Durgabai Deshmukh Society’s new executive committee takes charge

Vijayawada: Durgabai Deshmukh Mahila Sabha (earlier known as Andhra Mahila Sabha), with its central office in Hyderabad, issued orders on Monday appointing new executive members for the term 2025–2027 as the term of the current administrative committee’s executive members ended on March 31, 2025.

Noted advocate Enaganti Umadevi has been appointed president; Ravuri Suez, retired director of Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission, was appointed as vice-president; Somasani Jhansi Lakshmi, vice-president of All India Federation of Women Lawyers (South), as secretary; and Konda Krishna Kumari, retired project director, as joint secretary.

The orders were sent to Jhansi Lakshmi, Secretary, Andhra Mahila Sabha, founded by Durgabai Deshmukh.

She said that its administrative committee will undertake various programmes aligned with its objectives to work towards the development and upliftment of women.