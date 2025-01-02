Dy CM Pawan to inaugurate Book Festival today

Vijayawada : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will inaugurate the 35th Book Festival at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Thursday.

The 11-day book festival will attract several lakhs of book lovers across the two Telugu States.

Originally, like last year, the Vijayawada Book Festival Society has decided to organise the festival on the premises of the Government Polytechnic College. However, when the matter was brought to the notice of the Deputy Chief Minister, he responded immediately and made it possible to organise the book festival at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Emesco Publications chief Vijay Kumar thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for making it possible to organise the book festival at the spacious stadium which would allow more people to visit the book lovers’ paradise.

He also thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for agreeing to inaugurate the book festival.

In addition to the regular programmes like book release functions, memorial and endowment lecturers, this year there would be a spectacular meeting with the poets from South and West India for the benefit of the visitors.

President of the Book Festival Society K Lakshmaiah, secretary Manohar Naidu, honorary president of the society B Babji, patron Golla Narayana Rao and others also participated.