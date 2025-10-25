DYFI seeks filling up of animal husbandry assistant posts

Vijayawada: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state committee has urged the government to immediately release a notification to fill vacant Animal Husbandry Assistant (AHA) posts and abolish the cluster system in Rythu Seva Kendras. A DYFI delegation, led by state leaders, submitted a representation to animal husbandry department director T Damodar Naidu on Friday. DYFI state secretary G Ramanna said unemployment in the state is increasing while thousands of government posts remain vacant.

He stressed that filling AHA posts would benefit nearly 50,000 unemployed youth who completed Veterinary or Dairy Science diplomas and also help farmers and livestock development. Ramanna reminded the government of its pre-pollpromise to release recruitment notifications and urged immediate action to deliver justice to jobless youth. DYFI leaders Shiva, Basava and Ayyappa were present.