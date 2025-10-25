Live
- PVL 2025: Mumbai enter final with big win over Goa
- F1 Academy expands support for Indian racer Atiqa Mir
- Celebrating the spirit of art: Honouring creativity and human expression
- Asian Youth Games: India’s Mandal wins bronze in boys’ 5000m walk
- Why It’s Time to Rethink Overwork: Building Healthier, Happier, and More Productive Workplaces
- Hyderabad Launches India’s First QR Code Feedback System to Boost Public Service Efficiency
- Riya Sarwana, Amaan Ali shine on Day 2 of REL & TSC
- Raghu Sainik students selected for chess tourney
- Train your brain: Everyday habits to improve memory and focus
- Ministers hold video conference on Wakf-related issues
DYFI seeks filling up of animal husbandry assistant posts
Vijayawada: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state committee has urged the government to immediately release a notification to fill...
Vijayawada: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) state committee has urged the government to immediately release a notification to fill vacant Animal Husbandry Assistant (AHA) posts and abolish the cluster system in Rythu Seva Kendras. A DYFI delegation, led by state leaders, submitted a representation to animal husbandry department director T Damodar Naidu on Friday. DYFI state secretary G Ramanna said unemployment in the state is increasing while thousands of government posts remain vacant.
He stressed that filling AHA posts would benefit nearly 50,000 unemployed youth who completed Veterinary or Dairy Science diplomas and also help farmers and livestock development. Ramanna reminded the government of its pre-pollpromise to release recruitment notifications and urged immediate action to deliver justice to jobless youth. DYFI leaders Shiva, Basava and Ayyappa were present.