Early intervention key to preventing autism: Expert

Vijayawada: Resplice Institute chairman Dr Chandrasekhar Thodupunoori emphasised that autism begins in the womb, and urged parents to “stop it before it enters your child’s life.”

Speaking at a free autism treatment camp held at the Icon Public School campus on Sunday, Dr Thodupunoori highlighted his institute’s unique approach. The camp was inaugurated by Kondeti Rajendra, the head of Icon Educational Institutions.

According to Dr Thodupunoori, the Resplice Institute is the first treatment centre in India to offer a comprehensive approach to managing autism and other neurological conditions. The institute specialises in Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT) and multi-omics based personalised treatments for a range of issues, including autism, neurodevelopmental conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, and post-chemo gut recovery challenges.

He noted that the Resplice Institute is pioneering the use of FMT as a primary treatment to address the gut-brain axis, which is central to many modern ailments.

Dr Thodupunoori reported a positive response to the camp in Vijayawada and announced plans to hold free camps in other major cities across Andhra Pradesh in the coming days.