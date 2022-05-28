East Godavari: Kharif water release to commence on June 1

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the district administration is taking up a campaign for releasing irrigation water for kharif cultivation from June 1. A poster on kharif cultivation was released in the Collector Chamber on Friday.

Seeds and fertilisers required by the farmers were made available at 337 RBKs in the district, she said. District Agriculture Officer Madhava Rao and others participated. The District Collector ordered officials to expedite the construction of government buildings in the district. From the Collector's camp office, she convened a teleconference on Friday.

She enquired with the authorities concerned about the progress of housing, village secretariats, RBKs and health clinic buildings. The Collector said another 15 village secretariats, 52 RBK centres and 91 YSR Health Clinic buildings will be grounded in the district.

She warned that severe action would be taken if any officer fails to achieve the set targets due to negligent attitude. District Housing Officer B Tarachand, DMHO Dr M Swarnalatha, DEO S Abraham, DAO S Madhava Rao, Panchayati Raj SE Prasad and others participated.