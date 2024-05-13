  • Menu
EC directs to detain MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar at his house

Election commission directed the officials to detain Tenali MLA and YSRCP candidate for Assembly constituency Annabathuni Sivakumar at house till completion of polling

Election commission directed the officials to detain Tenali MLA and YSRCP candidate for Assembly constituency Annabathuni Sivakumar at house till completion of polling .E.C issued orders to this effect. MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar manhandled a voter at Itanagar for asking the MLA to stand in the queue . MLA manhandled the voter. The voter slapped the MLA. The election commission took this matter seriously and directed to detain MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar at his house till the completion of polling.

