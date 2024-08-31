ECoR to run special trains to Sabarimala for devotees

Visakhapatnam: Considering the growing demand of the people of this region and more number of devotees travelling to Sabarimala, the East Coast Railway decided to run the weekly special trains.

Visakhapatnam-Kollam special express (08539) train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 8.20 am from September 4 to November 27 which will reach Kollam on Thursdays at 12.55hrs (13 trips). In return, Kollam-Visakhapatnam (08540)weekly special train will leave Kollam on Thursdays at 7.35 pm from September 5 to November 28.

It will reach Visakhapatnam on Fridays at 11.20 pm (13 trips). This pair of special trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podunur, Palakkad, Trichur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam between the Visakhapatnam and Kollam stations.

Passengers are requested to make use of these special train services.