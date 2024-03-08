ECoRWWO celebrates Women’s Day

Visakhapatnam: The week-long observation of International Women’s Day 2024 celebrations by East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation-Waltair concluded at Rail Club here on Thursday.

Attending as chief guest for the event Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad congratulated the women for their sincerity and dedication in performing their duties. He commended the outstanding women employees who brought laurels not only to the railways but also to the country.

Prasad highlighted the significant contributions of Narishakti in various roles such as loco pilots, train managers, track maintainers, women employees in loco sheds, signal and telecom, health units, and in the Railway Protection Force (RPF), all striving for safe train operations and the security of esteemed customers.

Addressing the gathering, president of ECoRWWO-Waltair Manjushree Prasad emphasized the crucial role that women play in the growth of the nation.

She highlighted that women empowerment is essential for the healthy progress of society and the nation as a whole.

In addition, a special health talk by Dr G Nitya and Dr P Venkateswara Rao of Omega Hospitals was organised on ‘Breast and cervical cancer’ to create awareness among women about health issues.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, vice president ECoRWWO Madhusmitha Sahoo, secretary Ankita Sharma, and other executive members were present.