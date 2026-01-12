Education is key for BCs to emerge as decision-makers: Savita

Anantapur: Backward Classes (BCs) can progress from aspiring for opportunities to shaping governance only through education, said S Savita, Minister for BC Welfare, during the 219th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Vadde Obanna held at Lalitha Kala Parishad here on Sunday.

The state-level celebrations were organised officially following the issuance of a permanent Government Order, fulfilling an election promise.

The Minister, along with MPs, MLAs, corporation chairpersons and senior officials, paid floral tributes to Vadde Obanna, who fought British oppression even before the First War of Independence and stood firmly for farmers’ rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Savita said the coalition government led by N Chandrababu Naidu was giving top priority to BC welfare through education, skill development and economic empowerment.

She highlighted initiatives such as revival of BC residential schools, reservation for BCs in MSME parks, 15 per cent quota for Vadderas in quarrying, and priority tool distribution under the Adarana schemes.

The Minister thanked the Chief Minister for declaring Vadde Obanna Jayanthi as a permanent state function and for ensuring proportional allocation of funds and schemes to BC corporations.

She also noted that the inclusion of Vadderas in the ST list was under the government’s consideration.

BC Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Mallikarjuna said the state government was committed to recognising early freedom fighters and uplifting BC communities.

District In-charge Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma recalled Vadde Obanna’s 1846 revolt against British authority, describing him as a symbol of courage and social justice.

Several public representatives echoed the need for unity, education and self-reliance among BC communities.

The programme concluded with felicitation of community members and leaders.