Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh pats SRM-AP students

Amaravati: SRM University-AP students, Pesala Sai Tanmayi , Sri Harsha Tavidisetty Rajendra, Gude Abhin, and Talari Hrisheekesh, who received job offers in the recent campus recruitment drive, called on Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh along with Dr D Gunasekaran, Registrar at Secretariat on Thursday.

Dr D Gunasekaran explained to the minister the details of jobs secured by the students in the esteemed companies. The students expressed their gratitude when the Minister greeted and honoured them with shawl coverings over their shoulders. The Minister advised the engineering students to aim for a goal that would contribute to the development of the country and the welfare of society. Further, the students were urged to acquire technological skills to ensure an enviable career for themselves which in turn would enable the state to continue to take pride in their achievements.

