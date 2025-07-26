Education sector in crisis under coalition govt: YSRCP

Education sector in crisis under coalition govt: YSRCPGuntur: Former minister and YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath said the education sector has plunged into a severe crisis under the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli on Friday, he criticised minister Lokesh for neglecting students’ future, mismanaging funds, and prioritising corporate interests over public welfare. This government has no sense of responsibility towards children’s education. He said Chandrababu has turned the education sector into a business, with the sole aim of funnelling profits to corporate institutions. He highlighted the government’s failure to clear pending fee reimbursement dues, which have left students in distress. He revealed that approximately Rs 4,200 crore in fee reimbursement arrears for six quarters and Rs 2,200 crore in hostel fee (Vasathi Deevena) dues for two years remain unpaid, totalling Rs 6,400 crore.