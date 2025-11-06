EESL picks AP for India’s biggest geothermal pilot project

Vijayawada: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a public sector joint venture under the Union ministry of power, selected Andhra Pradesh to host the country’s largest geothermal energy pilot project, marking a major step toward clean technology-driven economic growth.

The decision follows discussions between EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit and senior state officials, including special chief secretary for housing and tourism Ajay Jain and AP Tourism managing director Amrapali Kata.

The pilot project will be implemented at two major tourism destinations — Araku Valley and Visakhapatnam — both known for their favourable climate and high tourist footfall.

The initiative gains added importance as Visakhapatnam prepares to host the CII Partnership Summit on November 14–15, where global experts are expected to discuss sustainable technologies and their role in transforming tourism infrastructure.

Geothermal energy relies on the Earth’s constant underground temperature to provide eco-friendly heating and cooling. Systems such as Earth Air Tunnels and Ground Source Heat Pumps can cut energy consumption by nearly 50 per cent, require low maintenance, and reduce carbon emissions.

With a payback period of just three to four years, the technology is seen as cost-effective for hotels and tourism facilities.

Ajay Jain said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set a target of creating 25,000 tourism-related jobs in four years, and geothermal projects will support this goal. A presentation on the technology will soon be made to the Chief Minister and tourism minister Kandula Durgesh.