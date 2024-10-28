Efforts are on to host more int’l cricket matches in AP

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said that the association will strive hard to host more international cricket matches in Andhra Pradesh with the support of BCCI.

After holding a meeting with presidents and secretaries of 13 district cricket associations of the state at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he mentioned that the state would achieve a great development with the efforts and vision of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that international standard facilities would be provided in the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium. Sivanath said that measures would be taken for the development of cricket across the state and develop cricket grounds in all the districts. He informed that steps are being taken to upgrade the North Zone Cricket Academy in Vizianagaram.

Later, he examined the stadium along with ACA members. ACA secretary Sana Satish, treasurer D Srinivas, association presidents and secretaries of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts took part in the meeting.