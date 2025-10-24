Efforts on to bring back Vizianagaram fishermen held in Bangla

Vijayawada: The state government has intensified efforts to secure the release and safe return of eight fishermen from Vizianagaram district who were detained by the Bangladesh Navy after reportedly drifting into its waters during a fishing expedition.

As soon as reports emerged that the fishermen had been taken into custody by the Bangladesh Navy, the state government alerted the Centre and initiated coordination with the ministry of external affairs (MEA). Official discussions are currently underway through the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi.

According to official sources, the state government has contacted B Shyam, joint secretary in the MEA, to obtain updates on the case. Preliminary reports indicate that a chargesheet has been filed against the fishermen in Bangladesh. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has constituted a special legal team to provide legal assistance and is working towards their release.

The state government has also requested the Indian High Commission to liaise closely with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure necessary cooperation.

Meanwhile, continuous communication is being maintained with the families of the detained fishermen in Vizianagaram district, assuring them of full support and assistance.

Senior state officials are in constant touch with their counterparts in the Central government and the MEA to expedite the process of bringing the fishermen back home safely.

Civil aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has also taken up the issue, reportedly speaking with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to ensure swift action for their repatriation.

State minister for MSME, SERP and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas has been monitoring the situation and is making efforts to establish satellite phone contact with the detained fishermen.

Following directions from district collector S Ramsundar Reddy, Vizianagaram RDO D Keerthi visited Visakhapatnam to meet the families of the affected fishermen, reassuring them of the government’s ongoing efforts. Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Markfed chairman Karrothu Bangarraju, and Nellimarla MLA Lokam Nagamadhavi also met the families, expressing solidarity and confidence that the fishermen would be safely brought back soon.