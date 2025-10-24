Efforts on to make aspirational blocks into model blocks

Vijayawada: Central Water Commission Director and Officer-in-Charge Nelapatla Ashok Babu has said that special efforts are being made to transform Penuganchiprolu and Ibrahimpatnam Aspirational Blocks in NTR district into model blocks under the Aspirational Block Programme (ABP). Both blocks are registering steady progress across key social, economic, and human development indicators, he said. In Penuganchiprolu, 100 per cent progress has already been achieved in 25 indicators out of 40, while rapid improvement is being recorded in the remaining areas. In this context, Ashok Babu visited Penuganchiprolu on Thursday to review the field-level progress. He began his visit by planting saplings on the premises of the Primary Health Centre. He inspected the operation theatre, vaccination room, maternity ward, diagnostic centre, and the availability of medicines. He reviewed the Nikshay Mitra campaign, TB services, and maternity health programmes.

Later, Ashok Babu visited Sri Kakani Venkataratnam Zilla Parishad High School, interacted with teachers, and enquired about dropout students and educational facilities for migrant children. Teachers briefed him on the successful implementation of the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) programme. He also examined the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme menu.

At the Anganwadi Centre, he interacted with children and reviewed initiatives for their physical and cognitive development through play-based learning. He checked the nutrition kits provided to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children. The officer also inspected the veterinary centre and interacted with dairy farmers. Officials informed him that 98 percent of vaccinations against smallpox have been completed and that fodder seeds are being supplied at a 75 per cent subsidy. He advised farmers to utilise Central and State schemes related to animal husbandry, which can significantly enhance rural incomes.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Ashok Babu said that the Centre has identified 500 aspirational blocks nationwide to achieve holistic development. Of these, Penuganchiprolu and Ibrahimpatnam are part of the NTR district’s focused initiative. Progress is being tracked through 40 indicators under five themes—health, education, agriculture and allied services, infrastructure, and social development. He added that both mandals recently achieved 100 percent results in six indicators, earning NITI Aayog Gold Medals.

Nandigama RDO K Balakrishna, MPP M Gandhi, ZPTC Member V Nagamani, Penuganchiprolu Sarpanch V Padmakumari, DMHO Dr M Suhasini, ICDS PD Ruksana Sultana Begum, and others participated in the programme.