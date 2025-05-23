Efforts underway to set up Mango Board in Chittoor: Prasada Rao

Chittoor: Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao stated that efforts are underway to establish a dedicated Mango Board in the district to support mango farmers, particularly those cultivating the Totapuri variety.

He was speaking at a meeting of public representatives, officials, mango farmers and pulp industries representatives in Chittoor on Thursday which focused on ensuring a remunerative price for the Totapuri mango, which is widely cultivated in the region.

During the meeting, farmers and processing company owners engaged in an in-depth discussion about the challenges they face. MP Prasad Rao emphasised that Chittoor district has a significant acreage under mango cultivation, particularly the Totapuri variety, which is essential for processing industries.

He said that proposals for the establishment of a Mango Board have already been submitted to the concerned departments, and the matter has also been brought to the attention of the Union Minister.

District Collector Sumit Kumar underlined the importance of coordination between farmers and processing companies during the mango season, especially regarding the pricing of the Totapuri variety.

He added that farmers will be given priority in determining fair prices and that efforts will be made to ensure harmonious functioning of both agricultural and processing sectors with mutual support.

Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan stressed the need for long-term solutions rather than seasonal discussions. He also urged processing companies to support farmers in collaboration with the government. MLAs G Jagan Mohan (Chittoor) and Gali Bhanu Prakash (Nagari) also addressed the gathering.

Farmers appealed to the government to ensure a remunerative price for the Totapuri variety and suggested linking mango cultivation with employment guarantee schemes.

They also proposed exploring the possibility of distributing mango juice in local temples as a means to promote consumption.

Representatives from processing companies also shared their views.