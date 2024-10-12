  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

EG district declared open defecation-free

EG district declared open defecation-free
x

Collector P Prasanthi holding a videoconference with officials at Collectorate on Tuesday

Highlights

District Collector P Prasanthi announced on Friday that East Godavari has been officially declared open defecation-free.

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector P Prasanthi announced on Friday that East Godavari has been officially declared open defecation-free.

This announcement was made following a comprehensive survey conducted across the district.

In line with Supreme Court directives, surveys were carried out in 300 gram panchayats as well as the municipalities of Kovur, Nidadavolu and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick