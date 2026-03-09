Elaborate police bandobast made for CM’s visit to Kotha Buruju

Nandyal: Extensivesecurity arrangements have been put in place in Kotha Buruju village of Done mandal in Nandyal district ahead of the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, scheduled on Monday. Around 900 police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure tight security and smooth conduct of the Chief Minister’s programme and public meeting in the village.

District Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran personally inspected the arrangements and reviewed the deployment of police teams at key locations. Special police squads have already conducted intensive checks in Kotha Buruju village and surrounding areas as part of precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the high-profile visit.

Security has been further strengthened with the deployment of sniffer dogs and bomb detection squads to thoroughly scan the venues that the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit. Continuous surveillance is being maintained through CCTV cameras and drone monitoring to keep a close watch on the movement of people and vehicles in and around the venue.

The SP held a briefing on Sunday with the officers and staff assigned for bandobast and instructed them to remain alert and discharge their duties with utmost responsibility. He directed the personnel not to leave their designated duty points and to immediately report any suspicious activity to senior officials. Adequate traffic management and vehicle parking arrangements have also been made to ensure that the large number of people expected to attend the programme do not face inconvenience.