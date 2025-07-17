Live
Elaborate security in place for CM’s visit
Kurnool Collector P Ranjit Basha and SP Vikrant Patil review arrangements
Kurnool: Elaborate security arrangements are being made ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s scheduled visit to Kurnool district on Thursday.
In preparation for his arrival, Kurnool District Collector P Ranjit Basha, and District SP Vikrant Patil, conducted a detailed inspection of security measures at the Orvakal Airport on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at Orvakal Airport on July 17 (Thursday) to participate in a key event in Nandyal district. As part of the programme, he will inaugurate the release of water from the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project near Malyala village. In view of this high-profile visit, the Collector and SP reviewed all arrangements related to security and protocol at the airport and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned. During the inspection, officials were directed to ensure foolproof security at all entry and exit points of the airport.
The SP instructed police personnel on bandobust duty to remain alert and vigilant throughout the CM’s visit. Emphasis was laid on adhering to protocol and coordinating effectively with all departments involved in the arrangements. The Collector also emphasised the need for seamless coordination to ensure the CM’s visit is conducted smoothly without any hindrance.
Several officials were present during the inspection, including Airport Director Vidya Sagar, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Kurnool DSP J Babu Prasad, Bhaskar Rao, Special Branch CI Tejamurthy, Kurnool Rural CI Chandra Babu Naidu, CIs Maheshwara Reddy and Yashwanth, and Orvakal SI Sunil. Senior officers from various departments also took part in the review, ensuring that all logistical and security aspects are addressed comprehensively.