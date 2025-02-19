Elect Perabathula for development: Bhupathiraju

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Verma appealed to graduates to give first priority to NDA alliance MLC candidate Perabathula Rajasekharam to ensure his victory in MLC election for East and West Godavari districts’ graduates constituency. He campaigned for the NDA candidate at SRKR Engineering College here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister said that the development of the state is possible only with the NDA alliance government. He said that in the last five years, there was not even a single DSC notification, but after the alliance government came to power, notifications were given for 16,000 teacher posts and about 6,000 constable posts. He said that the Central government is encouraging unemployed youth by providing loans without collateral through schemes like Make in India and Skill India.

NDA coalition MLC candidate Perabathula Rajasekhar said that he will be accessible to everyone and work to solve the problems of unemployed youth and graduates and urged them to vote first and make him win. Bhimavaram MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu (Anjibabu), TDP state politburo member and constituency in-charge Thota Seetharamalakshmi, APIIC Chairman, TDP district president Mantena Ramaraju, BJP state disciplinary committee chairman Paka Satyanarayana, BJP district president Sri Devi and others appealed the voters to vote for NDA government coalition candidate Rajasekhar.

They urged all graduates to make the coalition candidate win the election. TDP, Jana Sena and BJP leaders, activists and fans participated in the programme in large numbers.