Election Commission of India releases notification for by-elections of vacant MLC posts in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Government is all set to go for by-elections. We all know that, with the resignations of MLC's Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana, bi-election for vacant MLC seats is all set to take place on 24th August followed by counting of votes and result will be done on the same day itself. However, the filing of nomination begins from August 6 to August 13.

Mopidevi and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose were both YSRCP MLCs. But as they got chance to represent Rajya Sabha, they resigned to MLC positions. Along with them even Ayodhya Ramireddy and Parimal Natwani are also representing Rajyasabha.

Central Election Commission has released the notification for these by-elections. So, many YSRCP candidates are hoping to get a chance and pampering the party leaders to nominate them.