Elocution contest on Constitution in July

Ongole: Everyone should have a basic understanding of the Indian Constitution to protect their rights, observed Prakasam Zilla Abhivriddhi Vedika president Chunduri Rangarao.

The Prakasam Zilla Abhivruddhi Vedika, Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR), Constitutional Rights Protection Forum (CRPF), and various people’s organisations will conduct elocution competitions for students and youth on the subject ‘Minimum Understanding of the Indian Constitution’ in July.

A delegation including Chunduri Rangarao, retired Deputy Collector P Perayya, OPGR State President Chavali Sudhakar Rao, retired headmaster Dhulipalla Venkateswarlu, and Ravindra Bharati school teacher Srinu visited several school principals in Ongole to distribute educational books to the students interested in participating in the competition.

The books distributed included ‘Minimum Understanding of Indian Constitution,’ published by RTI Campaign Forum, ‘Dr BR Ambedkar’s Three Historic Speeches in the Constituent Assembly,’ and ‘Indian Constitutional Preamble’ authored by Prof Madabhushi Sridhar.

These books were provided to various government and municipal schools, including PVR Boys High School, PVR Junior College, Gowtham High School, Gowtham Junior College, Narayana Boys and Girls Junior Colleges in Ongole.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangarao said that people need a basic understanding of the Constitution to protect their rights.