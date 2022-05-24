Eluru range DIG monitoring law and order in Amalapuram

Amalapuram: Eluru range DIG Pala Raju visited Amalapuram and personally monitoring the law and order. He appealed to the people not to believe the rumours. The DIG visited Amalapuram in the backdrop of violence that was broke out in the town as agitators started pelting stones and damaging government property opposing the renaming Konaseema district as Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

As the police fail to control the agitating mobs, the DIG personally visited the town and monitoring the situation. Several hundred armed police were seen in the town keeping strict vigil in the town and to prevent any untoward incident.

The police force are asking the people to leave the streets and main roads and go to their homes. Tense situation continues for several hours in Amalapuram as people are reluctant to go to their homes and wish to continue the protests.