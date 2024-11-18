Employability skills programme concludes

Rajamahendravaram: The employability skills programme conducted by Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) College of Science and Technology, in collaboration with Naandi Foundations’ Mahindra Pride Classroom Project, concluded successfully.

Addressing the valedictory session, Placement Officer Prof B Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that the programme, held from November 11 to 16, provided 36 hours of training, six hours per day. As many as 270 final-year students from the University College of Science and Technology participated in the training.

Principal Dr P Vijaya Nirmala encouraged the students to enhance their skills further and aim for high-profile jobs. She also urged Naandi Foundations to organise a placement drive at the university in future.

University Engineer Dr K Nookaratnam expressed gratitude to Naandi Foundations and the trainers for their support and efforts. Trainers Rajini, Jeevan, Rajyalakshmi, Chaitanya, and Gautham shared valuable tips to help students succeed in their careers.

Certificates and mementos were presented to students who excelled in the training programme, recognising their efforts and participation.