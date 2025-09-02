Employee missing with pension money suspended

Rajamahendravaram: An employee has been suspended following irregularities in the distribution of pensions. Authorities announced that J Ganesh, a Veterinary Assistant, was suspended on the orders of District Collector P Prasanthi for acting negligently and engaging in misconduct during pension distribution.

The government had deposited Rs 14,03,000 into the pension account at the Union Bank of India, Rangampeta RCB branch, for the distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions in Chandredu village of Rangampeta mandal. The Welfare and Education Assistant was supposed to withdraw this amount on August 30, 2025, and hand it over to the officials responsible for pension distribution.

However, Rs 2,13,500 was entrusted to Ganesh, and a receipt was obtained from him. Ganesh failed to distribute the pensions on Monday and was also absent from duty with his phone switched off, prompting officials to take action.

Based on reports from the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) of Rangampeta mandal, the Welfare Assistant, and Panchayat Secretaries, a criminal case was registered against Ganesh at the Rangampeta Police Station. It has also come to light that Ganesh was involved in similar irregularities in Pedapudi mandal, where he worked previously before being transferred to Rangampeta.