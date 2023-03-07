Employment drive for polytech students in First Solar

As 'First Solar Ventures Pvt Ltd', a leading American solar panels manufacturing company, is conducting placement drive for Polytechnic students (female), Commissioner of Technical Education C Naga Rani held a meeting (hybrid mode) with the faculty and students of Government Polytechnic Colleges across the State from the Commissioner's office here on Monday.





The Commissioner advised the final year girl students of Mechanical, Electronics, Electrical and Instrumentation branches to get maximum benefit out of the campus drive by preparing well to go through the selection process. Diana Siqueira, HR head of First Solar presented about Company profile, Career path, Selection process and terms and conditions.





In this meeting, Joint Director V Padma Rao, Deputy Director of Training and Placement Dr MAV Ramakrishna, Secretary SBTET K Vijaya Bhaskar from Department of technical education, Bhaskar, Manager, Ramesh Babu, Deputy Manager, S Geetha, Sr Officer from NTT Skill Foundation of First Solar participated. From 76 Government Polytechnics 362 staff members and 1050 girl students attended.



